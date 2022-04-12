The IHSAA on Monday announced the new classifications for member schools in the sports of basketball, football, soccer and volleyball for the next two school years. Locally, Kokomo football, Northwestern girls basketball, and Eastern volleyball and boys and girls basketball all saw changes.
Kokomo is dropping to Class 4A in football. Kokomo has played in Class 5A since 1985 when the IHSAA introduced the all-in tournament and expanded to five classes. Kokomo stayed in Class 5A when the IHSAA expanded to six classes in 2013.
With an enrollment of 1,510, Kokomo was going to be the smallest school in Class 5A. But Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's move to Class 5A under the IHSAA's success factor caused Kokomo to drop to the lower class where it is the largest school.
Northwestern's girls basketball team is returning to Class 3A after playing three years in Class 4A. The Tigers won Class 3A state championships in 2018 and '19. Under the success factor, they moved to Class 4A for a two-year stint. When they finished as Class 4A state runners-up in '20, an extra year was added to the stint.
Eastern's volleyball and basketball teams all had short stints in Class 3A, but with an enrollment of 456, Eastern is squarely back in Class 2A in those sports.
Sectional groupings for each sport (except for softball and baseball) will be announced in early May. Softball and baseball sectional groupings will be released in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.