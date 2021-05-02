EHS vs KHS softball 09.jpg

Kokomo softball player Sarah Stonebraker smiles as she circles the bases after hitting a home run during the Kats’ game against Eastern on April 22.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The IHSAA on Sunday drew pairings for the baseball and softball sectionals.

Softball sectionals get underway first with sectionals running from May 24-29. Baseball opens two days later with sectionals running from May 26-31.

In softball, Class 2A No. 7-ranked Eastern heads to Tipton for a seven-team sectional that includes the Blue Devils and Taylor. Kokomo heads to Logansport in Class 4A. Northwestern, Western, Maconaquah and Peru are all at Twin Lakes’ Class 3A sectional. In Class 2A Cass heads to Wabash. And in Class A, Carroll is in the Rossville Sectional and Tri-Central is in the Daleville Sectional.

In baseball, Northwestern hosts an intriguing seven-team sectional that includes No. 6 Western and No. 7 Peru as well as the host squad and Maconaquah. Class 2A No. 7 Eastern hosts a six-team sectional that includes Tipton and Taylor.

Kokomo heads to the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional. In Class 2A Cass and Carroll are at Wabash. And in Class A Tri-Central is at Liberty Christian.

Below are looks at sectionals involving KT-area schools.

CLASS 4A AT LOGAN

Game 1: Lafayette Jeff vs. Kokomo

G2: Harrison vs. McCutcheon

G3: Logansport vs. Game 1 winner

G4: championship

CLASS 3A AT TL

G1: Northwestern vs. Maconaquah

G2: Peru vs. Western

G3: Benton C. vs. W. Lafayette

G4: Twin Lakes vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

CLASS 2A AT TIPTON

G1: Taylor vs. Oak Hill

G2: Blackford vs. Madison-Grant

G3: Eastbrook vs. Eastern

G4: Tipton vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

CLASS 2A AT WABASH

G1: Wabash vs. Cass

G2: Whitko vs. Manchester

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Rochester vs. Tipp. Valley

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS A AT ROSSVILLE

G1: Clinton C. vs. Sheridan

G2: Frontier vs. Carroll

G3: Tri-County vs. Rossville

G4: S. Newton vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

CLASS A AT DALEVILLE

G1: Tri-Central vs. Wes-Del

G2: Daleville vs. Liberty Christian

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Cowan vs. S. Wells

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS 4A AT LAF. JEFF

G1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff

G2: Harrison vs. Logansport

G3: Kokomo vs. G1 winner

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

CLASS 3A AT NW

G1: Peru vs. Western

G2: Twin Lakes vs. Benton Central

G3 West Lafayette vs. Maconaquah

G4: Northwestern vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

CLASS 2A AT EASTERN

G1: Tipton vs. Eastbrook

G2: Blackford vs. Madison-Grant

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Eastern vs. Taylor

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS 2A AT WABASH

G1: Wabash vs. Carroll

G2: Rochester vs. Cass

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Whitko vs. Manchester

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS A AT LIBERTY CH.

G1: Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del

G2: Daleville vs. Tri-Central

G3: S. Wells vs. Anderson Prep

G4: Cowan vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

