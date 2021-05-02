The IHSAA on Sunday drew pairings for the baseball and softball sectionals.
Softball sectionals get underway first with sectionals running from May 24-29. Baseball opens two days later with sectionals running from May 26-31.
In softball, Class 2A No. 7-ranked Eastern heads to Tipton for a seven-team sectional that includes the Blue Devils and Taylor. Kokomo heads to Logansport in Class 4A. Northwestern, Western, Maconaquah and Peru are all at Twin Lakes’ Class 3A sectional. In Class 2A Cass heads to Wabash. And in Class A, Carroll is in the Rossville Sectional and Tri-Central is in the Daleville Sectional.
In baseball, Northwestern hosts an intriguing seven-team sectional that includes No. 6 Western and No. 7 Peru as well as the host squad and Maconaquah. Class 2A No. 7 Eastern hosts a six-team sectional that includes Tipton and Taylor.
Kokomo heads to the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional. In Class 2A Cass and Carroll are at Wabash. And in Class A Tri-Central is at Liberty Christian.
Below are looks at sectionals involving KT-area schools.
CLASS 4A AT LOGAN
Game 1: Lafayette Jeff vs. Kokomo
G2: Harrison vs. McCutcheon
G3: Logansport vs. Game 1 winner
G4: championship
CLASS 3A AT TL
G1: Northwestern vs. Maconaquah
G2: Peru vs. Western
G3: Benton C. vs. W. Lafayette
G4: Twin Lakes vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
CLASS 2A AT TIPTON
G1: Taylor vs. Oak Hill
G2: Blackford vs. Madison-Grant
G3: Eastbrook vs. Eastern
G4: Tipton vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
CLASS 2A AT WABASH
G1: Wabash vs. Cass
G2: Whitko vs. Manchester
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Rochester vs. Tipp. Valley
G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS A AT ROSSVILLE
G1: Clinton C. vs. Sheridan
G2: Frontier vs. Carroll
G3: Tri-County vs. Rossville
G4: S. Newton vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
CLASS A AT DALEVILLE
G1: Tri-Central vs. Wes-Del
G2: Daleville vs. Liberty Christian
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Cowan vs. S. Wells
G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS 4A AT LAF. JEFF
G1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff
G2: Harrison vs. Logansport
G3: Kokomo vs. G1 winner
G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
CLASS 3A AT NW
G1: Peru vs. Western
G2: Twin Lakes vs. Benton Central
G3 West Lafayette vs. Maconaquah
G4: Northwestern vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
CLASS 2A AT EASTERN
G1: Tipton vs. Eastbrook
G2: Blackford vs. Madison-Grant
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Eastern vs. Taylor
G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS 2A AT WABASH
G1: Wabash vs. Carroll
G2: Rochester vs. Cass
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Whitko vs. Manchester
G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS A AT LIBERTY CH.
G1: Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del
G2: Daleville vs. Tri-Central
G3: S. Wells vs. Anderson Prep
G4: Cowan vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
