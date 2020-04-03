The state's announcement Thursday that schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic school year means spring sports are canceled.
Following the state's announcement, the IHSAA canceled its spring sports tournaments.
"It is imperative that our students, coaches, officials, administrators and parents be encouraged in every manner to adhere to the guidance provided by [the state's] leadership," the IHSAA said in a press release. "... In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming.
"We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports."
