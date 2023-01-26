No. 22-ranked Illinois hosts Purdue tonight for a Big Ten women’s basketball game. It’s an 8 p.m. game.
The matchup features former Northwestern High School greats Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden.
Bostic averages 10.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game for Illinois (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten). She leads the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots. Layden averages 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for Purdue (13-6, 4-5).
Purdue is facing its toughest stretch of the season, going against Illinois, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Indiana in its next three games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.