The 2022-23 high school sports season is in the books.
We will celebrate Howard County's best from the school year as the Tribune hosts the inaugural Sports Awards ceremony on Wednesday at IU Kokomo's Havens Auditorium.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free and all are invited to attend.
We will name a Player of the Year for each sport and we'll have some additional awards highlighted by overall Athlete of the Year for both boys and girls and Team of the Year for both boys and girls.
Let's take a look at the nominees for each award.
FALL SPORTS
• Football: Evan Barker, Kokomo; Eli Edwards, Eastern; Mitchell Knepley, Western; Shayne Spear, Kokomo.
• Volleyball: Linsay Guge, Western; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Jenna Odle, Eastern.
• Boys soccer: Joey McConnell, Kokomo; Lucas Pitzer, Western; Matty Polk, Northwestern.
• Girls soccer: Bethany Loveless, Northwestern; Avery Rooze, Northwestern; Lucy Weigt, Western.
• Boys tennis: Caleb Taflinger, Kokomo; Aurel Vonzun, Northwestern; doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney, Northwestern.
• Girls golf: Cora Bartrum, Eastern; Elizabeth Lytle, Kokomo; Elizabeth Mercer, Western.
• Boys cross country: Colin Feazel, Northwestern; Obadiah Greene, Eastern; Rowan Hale, Western.
• Girls cross country: Courtney Adams, Northwestern; Kendall Depoy, Western; Hannah Moore, Northwestern.
WINTER SPORTS
• Boys basketball: Koen Berry, Northwestern; Flory Bidunga, Kokomo; Mitchell Dean, Western.
• Girls basketball: Aijia Elliott, Kokomo; Chloe Hunt, Western; McKenna Layden, Northwestern.
• Boys swimming and diving: Evan Butcher, Western; Caleb Champion, Northwestern; Ethan Champion, Northwestern.
• Girls swimming and diving: Catherine Bath, Northwestern; Anna Moore, Western; Aubrey Simmons, Kokomo.
• Boys wrestling: Mitchell Betz, Western; Jaquan East, Kokomo; Tanner Tishner, Western.
• Girls wrestling: Alexandra Collins, Taylor; Aulani Davis, Kokomo; Kyndal Mellady, Western.
• Gymnastics: Anna Perry, Northwestern; Samara Sims, Northwestern; Haley Wunderlich, Western.
SPRING SPORTS
• Baseball: John Curl, Kokomo; Mitchell Dean, Western; Corbin Snyder, Eastern.
• Softball: Macy Coan, Eastern; Brynley Erb, Western; Chloe Linn, Western.
• Boys track: Jayden Eagle, Eastern; Colin Feazel, Northwestern; Jamaree McClinton, Kokomo.
• Girls track: Chase Hayes, Western; Reanna Jones, Kokomo; Hannah Moore, Northwestern.
• Boys golf: Karson Parrott, Kokomo; Callen Szerdy, Western; Hudson Whaley, Northwestern.
• Girls tennis: Raigan Heflin, Kokomo; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Macie Lockwood, Western.
OTHER AWARDS
• Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: A.J. Burkhalter, Northwestern; Cade Epp, Western; Christian Pownall, Western; Noah Thompson, Kokomo.
• Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Macy Coan, Eastern; Alexandra Collins, Taylor; Maranda Padfield, Northwestern; Kayleigh Turner, Western.
• Comeback Athlete of the Year: Mitchell Knepley, Western; Hallie Koetter, Northwestern; Kyndal Mellady, Western.
• Spirit of Sport Award: Ashton Castillo, Western; Monica Conwell, Northwestern; Elizabeth Lytle, Kokomo.
• Coach of the Year for boys sports: Brad Bennett, Western swimming; Austin Colby, Kokomo football; John Peckinpaugh, Kokomo basketball.
• Coach of the Year for girls sports: Jim Clouse, Western softball; Kathie Layden, Northwestern tennis; Josh Perry, Northwestern track.
• Boys Athlete of the Year: Cayden Calloway, Eastern; Mitchell Dean, Western; Shayne Spear, Kokomo.
• Girls Athlete of the Year: Lexi Hale, Northwestern; Chloe Hunt, Western; McKenna Layden, Northwestern.
• Boys Team of the Year: Kokomo basketball; Kokomo football; Western swimming.
• Girls Team of the Year: Northwestern tennis; Northwestern track; Western softball.
