OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Indiana All-Star basketball squads opened the 2021 series against the Kentucky All-Stars with a sweep of the Bluegrass teams Friday night at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The Indiana All-Star boys picked up their 100th win in the series, opening a double-digit lead early and maintaining Kentucky at arm’s length throughout in a 93-70 Indiana victory. Indiana led 44-31 at halftime.
Luke Brown led Indiana with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Indiana put five players in double figures. Shamar Avance scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting, Blake Wesley scored 13, Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst scored 12 and Pierce Thomas 11. Avance dished a game-high five assists, and he and Furst shared game-high honors on the glass with eight rebounds each.
Dashaun Jackson led Kentucky with 20 points, and Sekou Kalle added 12.
The Indiana All-Stars girls used a third-quarter surge to break a halftime deadlock and beat Kentucky 69-58. The game was tied 29-all at halftime and Indiana outscored the Bluegrass girls 19-5 in the third quarter.
Indiana got balanced scoring. Miss Basketball Jalya Smith led the way with 13 points and a game-high five steals. Ariana Wiggins, Meg Newman and Courtney Blakely each scored 10 points, Ally Becki scored nine and Katie Burton added seven. Newman took a team-best 10 rebounds and Becki seven. Smith also had three assists, Becki four steals.
Dynastee White scored 14 points for Kentucky and Macey Blevins 12.
Indiana hosts the Hoosier State half of the series tonight with a doubleheader at Southport Fieldhouse. The girls tip off at 5 p.m. with the boys following at 7 p.m.
