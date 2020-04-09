Officials for the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star basketball series on Thursday announced the cancellation of the 2020 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am sad for the players and coaches who comprise this year’s All-Star teams,” Indiana game director Mike Broughton said Thursday. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors who made the team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life. “We wish all members of the 2020 All-Stars a great transition to college after their fantastic high school careers.”
The Indiana girls team included Northwestern's Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic and the Indiana boys team had Northwestern's Tayson Parker.
The cancellation includes the Indiana-Kentucky Senior Games (that were to be on June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky, and June 6 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis) and the Indiana-Kentucky Junior Games (that were to be on June 1 at Floyd Central High School).
On the Indiana side only, the cancellation also includes the Indiana Junior-Senior Games (that were to be on June 3, site not yet announced) and the All-Star Shootout for current high school teams (that was to be on June 6 at Ben Davis High School).
It is planned that all aspects of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series will resume in 2021.
The boys’ portion of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series dates to 1940 with games being played in 78 of the 81 years. Games also were not played in 1943 and 1944 because of World War II. The girls’ portion of the All-Star series was added in 1976, and it had been contested for 44 consecutive years. This will be the first interruption in the girls’ series.
The Indiana boys hold a 99-44 advantage in the games with Kentucky. The Indiana girls lead 50-38 in their series with the Bluegrass state.
