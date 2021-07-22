The 34th annual USAC Indiana Sprint Week includes a stop at the Kokomo Speedway on Saturday.
The first stage of ISW is Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. The Kokomo Speedway follows on Saturday with Lawrenceburg Speedway rounding up the first weekend on Sunday.
After two days away, the action resumes at the half-mile Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, then it’s onto Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Thursday, onward to the red clay of Bloomington Speedway on Friday, July 30, and the finale at Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, July 31.
Tickets will be available at the gate at the racetrack each night throughout ISW.
