Indoor Tennis Center plans open house Tribune sports staff 2 hrs ago GREENTOWN — The Howard County Indoor Tennis Center will hold an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Those attending the open house can check out classes, lessons and prices and meet the center's staff. There also will be free play.
