INDIANAPOLIS — Monika Czinano scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 20 points and 11 assists and sixth-seeded Iowa beat seventh-seeded Michigan State 87-72 Friday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship game.
The Hawkeyes (18-8) will be seeking their fourth win in the tournament when they take on top seed and No. 7-ranked Maryland, an 85-52 winner over Northwestern in its semifinal.
Nia Clouden scored 24 points, Kendall Bostic had 13 and Moira Joiner 10 for the Spartans, who beat the Hawkeyes 86-82 in a Dec. 12 matchup. Joiner started for the injured Tori Ozment.
Bostic, a former Northwestern High School star in her freshman season at MSU, had one of her biggest games of the season. Her 13 points came on 6-of-9 shooting and she added two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes. It was her highest scoring output since scoring 15 points in the Spartans’ opening game in November, and her third-highest minutes played this season.
Clark, the freshman who is the nation’s leading scorer (27.2), had consecutive 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 run for a 77-62 lead with six minutes remaining. The Spartans (15-8) got within eight but a pair of baskets from Czinano and another from McKenna Warnock pushed the lead back to 14 with 1:51 left.
Warnock had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Michigan State led 41-40 at halftime. Warnock gave Iowa the lead for good with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, which ended with a Clark 3-pointer and a seven-point lead.
Iowa, coming in as the nation’s top 3-point shooting team at 41%, made only 8 of 26 from the arc for 31% but sank 19 of 21 free throws and outscored Michigan State 26-8 off turnovers.
MARYLAND 85, NORTHWESTERN 52
Alaysia Styles scored 15 points off the bench to lead a balanced attack as No. 8 Maryland routed Northwestern in the semifinals of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.
The top-seeded Terrapins (23-2) will face Iowa in today’s championship game.
The Maryland bench held a 36-14 edge over Northwestern. Also cracking double figures for Maryland were Chloe Miller with 13 points, Ashley Owusu 12, and Faith Masonius 11. Mimi Collins and Angel Reese each had 10 points for the Terrapins and Reese had a team-high 11 rebounds.
Maryland shot 59% from the field and held fifth-seeded Northwestern (15-8) to 30%.
Veronica Burton had 14 points and six assists for the Wildcats and Jordan Hamilton added 10 points.
Maryland used a 22-2 run, including 18 unanswered points, in the last 6:33 of the second quarter to take a 49-24 halftime advantage. The Terrapins made 9 of 11 shots in the second quarter while the Wildcats were 3 of 13 from the field.
The Terrapins’ game-changing spurt came with leading scorer Owusu on the bench for the entire period. Owusu returned to score seven points in the third quarter as Maryland expanded its lead to 70-38 after three quarters.
The Terrapins also beat Northwestern 62-50 on the road on Feb. 28.
