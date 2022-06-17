In Omaha for the first time in two decades, Notre Dame carried its momentum over from its monumental upset over No. 1 Tennessee in the Super Regional against Texas Friday evening.
Behind six runs during the first five innings at the plate and solid pitching performances from both starter John Michael Bertrand and the bullpen, the Irish took down the Longhorns, 7-3, in the opening round of the CWS at Charles Schwab Field.
With the victory, the Irish move to the winner’s side of the bracket and will play Oklahoma – who beat Texas A&M, 13-8, earlier in the day – Sunday at 7 p.m.
The Irish took the early lead in the top of the first behind a solo shot by graduate senior Jared Miller.
On a 3-1 pitch from Texas starter Pete Hansen, Miller stuck the barrel of his bat over the plate and got just enough of the pitch to send it a few feet over the fence in right field to put Notre Dame ahead by a run.
On the bump, Notre Dame went with the veteran southpaw in Bertrand, and he performed well through the first couple of innings against the Texas bats.
Bertrand sat down the Longhorns in order in the bottom of the first before getting out of the bottom of the second unscathed after surrendering only a two-out single to Texas senior Skyler Messinger.
The Irish hitters managed to add to the one-run lead during the top of the third.
After graduate senior Ryan Cole was hit by a pitch and Miller singled on a full count through the left side, the Irish had runners on the corners with no outs.
During the next at-bat, senior Carter Putz grounded to third on a fielder’s choice, which allowed Cole to sprint in from third to give Notre Dame a 2-0 advantage.
In the bottom half of the inning, Bertrand surrendered his first run, allowing Texas to trim Notre Dame’s lead to one.
With runners on the corners with no outs following a walk and a single from the Longhorns, redshirt junior Eric Kennedy put down a sacrifice bunt to Bertrand that scored sophomore Dylan Campbell while the Irish lefty was gunning Texas redshirt sophomore Trey Faltine at second.
In the top of the fourth, Notre Dame regained its two-run lead in a similar way to how Texas scored in the third.
With junior Jack Brannigan and senior Brooks Coetzee on the corners with one out, graduate senior Spencer Myers put down a bunt to Hansen in front of the mound.
Initially, it looked as if the Texas pitcher tossed the ball to catcher Silas Ardoin just in time to gun down Brannigan at the plate, but after a lengthy review, the call was overturned with the Notre Dame third baseman getting his hand to the plate just before Ardoin applied the tag.
Following a scoreless bottom of the fourth from Texas, the Irish would build on their 3-1 lead with three runs coming across the plate during the top of the fifth.
After back-to-back singles from graduate senior David LaManna and Brannigan with one out, senior Zack Prajzner lined a 3-2 offering from Hansen back up the middle to score LaManna from second.
After Hansen – 4.1 innings pitched, nine hits, six earned runs – was chased in favor of redshirt senior Tristan Stevens, the reliever made an early mistake while facing Coetzee with runners on the corners.
Before making his first pitch to the plate, Stevens faked a pick off to third. The move was deemed to be a balk, which would allow Brannigan to trot in from third to give Notre Dame a 5-1 lead.
The Irish earned their sixth run of the contest later in the inning with two outs when Myers singled to right field to score Prajzner from second.
The Longhorns would cut into the five-run deficit a bit in the bottom of the fifth behind an RBI single from redshirt sophomore Douglas Hodo III off of Bertrand to cut the lead to 6-2 after five.
Texas would cut the four-run lead to three in the bottom of the sixth after Bertrand – 5.1 innings pitched, six hits, three earned runs – was chased for senior Alex Rao.
Following a wild pitch that flew over LaManna’s head and to the backstop, redshirt senior Murphy Stehly scored from third to make it a 6-3 ballgame after six innings of play.
From there, though, the Irish bullpen took over.
Rao went 1.1 innings without allowing a hit, and then freshman Jack Findlay would pitch 2.1 innings of no-hit baseball to secure Notre Dame’s College World Series victory over the Longhorns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.