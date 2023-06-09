FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time since May 6, Indiana State’s baseball team couldn’t record five runs in an outing.
In Game 1 of the NCAA Fort Worth Super Regional, the Sycamores lost 4-1 to Texas Christian on a hot Texas afternoon Friday.
The snapping of their 16-game span of putting up at least a handful runs nearly resulted in a scoreless outing.
The Sycamores were stymied to four hits. The last one came as senior Keegan Watson notched his second on a two-out, two-strike solo homer to put ISU on the board in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“He’s just a veteran,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said of Watson. “He’s just an older guy that understands an at-bat, understands what a pitcher is trying to do to him. He can diagnose it. That’s what experience does. As they get older, they do a much better job, every at-bat, of adjusting pitch-to-pitch.”
TCU did most of its damage in the third frame and it never ceded control.
Right fielder Austin Davis sent the first pitch out of Williams-Reilly Field to uncork the scoring. Freshman Karson Bowen was walked on four balls and driven home by Cole Fontenelle, whose bomb sailed over the 400-foot center-field wall and well above the outstretched leather of senior Seth Gergely extended over the fence.
The two-out hit came in Fontenelle’s first look in the at-bat. His 2-for-3, two-run, two-RBI outing was the best among both clubs.
ISU (45-16) left five runners stranded, including three in scoring position but couldn’t advance to third base outside of Watson’s homer.
“These guys can really pitch it with the best of them,” Watson said. “They aren’t here for [a] no-good reason so like I said earlier, the guy did a really good job of keeping us on our heels all game. He was able to mix pitches, throw pitches, in any count, any time he really wanted to. He did a good job of that.”
TCU (41-22) received a stellar showing from freshman righty Kole Klecker. He twirled seven shutout innings with three hits surrendered and a walk. He added nine strikeouts.
ISU junior lefty Zach Davidson continued to work the zone well in relief duty. He went one frame with no hits allowed to extend his shutout streak to 22.1 innings across 11 games since the end of March. This includes a 37:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Senior starter Connor Fenlong will get the ball for ISU today against probable starter Sam Stoutenborough, a senior who is 4-0 through eight starts and 4.48 ERA.
Fenlong has been a victor in nine of his past 11 games, with his last loss coming March 19. The Upstate New York native has logged at least seven frames in seven of his past eight starts.
The Sycamores and Horned Frogs will square off in Game 2 at 6 p.m. today inside Charlie and Marie Lupton Baseball Stadium. The clash can be seen on ESPNU.
The Sycamores face a potential uphill battle — 79% of Game 1 super regional winners have advanced to the College World Series, according to NCAA.com.
A Trees’ win would force a deciding Game 3 on Sunday.
Back in the regular season, the Sycamores lost series openers against Evansville, Murray State and Illinois-Chicago during their Missouri Valley Conference slate and stormed back to win all three.
“It’s just a matter of understanding of them, understanding that we got a really good guy going on the mound [today],” Hannahs said.
Hannahs said the team isn’t going down without using bullets after the team went through Friday with junior pitcher Matt Jachec lasting eight frames.
