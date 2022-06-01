The Kokomo BobKats will host the Lebanon Leprechauns tonight in game 1 of a best-of-three playoff series. With Memorial Gym unavailable, the BobKats are holding the game at Tri-Central. Game time is 7:05 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tri-Central asks fans to enter through door 1, which is located on the northwest corner of the building.
Tickets, priced at $10, will be available at the door. Concessions will be cash only.
Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lebanon. Game 3, if needed, will be Saturday at Lebanon.
Lebanon and Kokomo finished second and third, respectively, in The Basketball League's Lower Midwest Division. The series winner will advance to face the division champion Owensboro Thoroughbreds in the Midwest Conference semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.