Welcome to the Top 25, Indiana.
The Hoosiers were ranked in the AP Top 25 football poll for the first time in 25 years on Sunday, coming in at No. 24. Indiana also was ranked No. 25 this week in the Amway/USA Today coaches poll.
No. 24 Indiana (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) has won four straight and is coming off a bye after a 34-3 home win over Northwestern on Nov. 2. IU will have a ranked matchup Saturday at No. 9 Penn State (noon, ABC), which is coming off a 31-26 loss at Minnesota.
The last time that Indiana was ranked in the AP Top 25 was on Sept. 20, 1994, under the late Bill Mallory. That week, Indiana was ranked at No. 25. It’s the highest ranking that the Hoosiers have achieved since being ranked No. 21 on Dec. 31, 1993.
During the bye week, third-year Indiana coach Tom Allen was asked the significance of breaking into the Top 25.
“That’s kind of where you want to be as a program,” Allen said. “You want to be where you’re recognized as such and then when you get recognized at that level, then you’ve got to go sustain it and show that you deserve to be there, and that’s something that’s a weekly thing.”
Kevin Brockway, CNHI Sports Indiana
LSU MOVES TO NO. 1
LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years.
After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes and Clemson was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4.
Georgia was fifth, followed by Oregon and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday’s other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9.
Minnesota has its best ranking since it reached No. 5 in 1962 and finished 10th.
Now that Indiana has snapped its drought, the Hoosiers’ in-state rivals have the longest run of being unranked among Power Five schools. Purdue hasn’t been ranked since 2007. The next-longest droughts are Kansas (since 2009), Illinois (2011) and Rutgers (2012).
