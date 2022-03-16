IU Kokomo’s baseball team split a doubleheader with visiting Aquinas College on Wednesday at Municipal Stadium.
After Aquinas blanked IUK 5-0 in the seven-inning opener, the Cougars rallied for an 8-4 win in the seven-inning finale.
In the second game, IUK trailed 4-3 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tahj Borom ignited the rally with a leadoff single. After Borom stole second base, Thomas Obergfell dropped a sacrifice to move him to third. From there, Riley Garczynski singled to drive in the tying run and then stole second, Pat Mills doubled to score Garczysnki with the go-ahead run and Jared Heard singled to score Mills.
Later in the inning, Luke Barnes and Seth Denoyer had RBI singles.
Garczynski, Mills and Heard — the Cougars’ Nos. 1-3 hitters — accounted for nine hits. Garczynski was 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBI, Mills was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI and Heard was 2 for 4 with one run and two RBI.
Ryan Beck, the fifth of five IUK pitchers, pitched the final two innings for the win. He held Aquinas scoreless.
In the opener, Aquinas held IUK to three hits. Cougar starting pitcher Ben Harris took the loss.
IUK (13-8) hosts Miami of Ohio-Hamilton for a doubleheader Saturday (first game at 1 p.m.) and a single game at noon Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.