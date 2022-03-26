IU Kokomo’s baseball team swept visiting Oakland City in a River States Conference doubleheader Friday at Municipal Stadium. The Cougars improved to 8-0 in the league and 18-8 overall. They have won six in a row.
IUK took a 5-4 win in Friday’s opening game. After the Cougars scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull even at 2-2, Jared Heard hit a two-run homer in the eighth to put the Cougars in the lead. Tucker Platt added an RBI single for a 5-2 lead.
The Cougars rolled to a 15-0 win in seven innings in the second game. Platt went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs, Pat Mills (Western) was 2 for 5 with a solo homer, Cody Bible drove in three runs and Masen Melton had a two-run triple. Ben Harris (Northwestern) pitched six sharp innings for the win. Harris (4-2) allowed two hits and no runs, struck out five and walked none.
The teams are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. today to conclude their three-game series.
