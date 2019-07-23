The IU Kokomo baseball program is putting on the Fall Cougar Baseball Prospect Camp on Sept. 29 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prep players in the 2020 through 2024 classes. The camp includes a pro-style workout and gives players an opportunity to showcase themselves to college coaches while also competing against fellow campers.
The cost of the camp is $80 for position players, $80 for pitchers, or $115 for those participating as both pitchers and position players. For more information visit the camp’s website http://www.totalcamps.com/COUGARBASEBALLCAMPS/events or contact IUK associate coach Drew Brantley at 765-513-0035 or drebrant@iu.edu.
