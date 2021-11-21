ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College beat IU Kokomo 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-12) in the NAIA national volleyball tournament’s opening round Saturday.
Sidney Gerig led IUK with six kills and Morgan Weir, Erinn Adam and Lorelei Porter had five kills apiece. Kaley Lyons distributed 17 assists while Alyvia Smith paced the defense with 13 digs.
The Cougars closed with a 28-9 record, highlighted by a sweep of the River States Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles, and a seventh straight NAIA tournament appearance.
