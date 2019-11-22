MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Indiana University Southeast edged IU Kokomo for the top spot in the 2020 River States Conference Baseball Coaches’ Preseason Poll, which was announced Friday.
The Grenadiers, ranked No. 22 in the NAIA Top 25 Preseason Poll, are picked to repeat as league champion.
The Grenadiers, who were 37-20 overall and 21-6 in the RSC last year, received a total of 60 votes in the polling of the RSC head coaches. They earned five of the nine first-place votes to edge IUK for the top spot. The Cougars received 56 total votes and the remaining four first-place votes for second place.
IU Kokomo was 36-18 overall and 19-8 in the RSC last year. The Cougars placed third in the conference and made a run to the league tournament final.
The Cougars have won over 30 games in both of their years as a program.
Rio Grande, Point Park, Midway, Asbury, West Virginia Tech, Brescia and Ohio Christian rounded out the poll.
