EVANSVILLE — IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball dropped an 89-71 decision to Evansville on Thursday.
The Purple Aces, who were coming off a shocking upset of No. 1-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday, took control early and kept the NAIA D-II Cougars at bay the rest of the way.
DeAndre Williams led the Aces with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Artur Labinowicz backed him with 21 points and John Hall added 16.
Trequan Spivey led IUK with 18 points. Akil McClain had 14 and Allante Harper had 11.
The Aces shot 51.6% from the field and the Cougars shot 38.4%.
