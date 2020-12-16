Indiana University Southeast and IU East announced on their websites Wednesday that, in conjunction with all other regional campuses of Indiana University, those schools will pause athletic activity for one month beginning Saturday. Additionally, it stated that competition will not resume until at least Feb. 1.
The decision will also halt sports at IU Kokomo, IU South Bend and IU Northwest. That decision was made on the advice of the Indiana University Medical Response Team, according to a release from IUSE.
“The data in our local communities shows an increased risk to continue with athletic competition and practice at this time,” the release stated. “Training, practice, and games will not resume until the teams’ and community health indicators show that it is reasonably safe to do so, as determined by MRT.”
All student-athletes on the regional campuses will be tested around Jan. 15 upon their return to campus. Using those results, the IU Medical Response Team will then determine if it is safe to resume practice, training or games.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority,” IU Southeast Chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace said. “We are disappointed that our athletic teams will not be able to train, practice or compete over the next several weeks, but conditions in our communities must improve before we can continue to operate safely.”
The earliest return to training and practices will be Jan. 19, and the earliest return to competition will be Feb. 1.
The IUK men’s and women’s basketball teams are currently in season. The Cougar men are 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the River States Conference. They have had 10 other games either postponed or canceled so far. Their next game is scheduled for Friday – one day before the pause – at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
The IUK women are 3-3 (2-0 RSC) and have had six other contests so far postponed or canceled. Their next game is Friday at Grace College.
For both the women’s and men’s teams, all games from Dec. 19 through Jan. 30 are listed as canceled on the schedule pages at the IUK website.
