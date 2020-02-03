MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference on Monday named IU Kokomo forward Tia Chambers its Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
A 5-foot-11 sophomore from Mishawaka, Chambers averaged 24.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game as the Cougars split two conference road games. She shot 59% (17 for 29) from the field and 79% (15 for 19) from the foul line.
In a 97-90 win at Rio Grande, Chambers had 26 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots. In an 88-82 loss to WVU Tech, she had 23 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
The Cougars (12-10 overall, 4-6 RSC) host Midway Tuesday.
