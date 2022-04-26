FLORENCE — IU Kokomo graduate student Brandi Jones surged to the finish line to win the individual title in the 41-player River States Conference women’s golf championship held Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Belterra Resort.
Jones, a Maconaquah product, shot rounds of 84 and 79 over the first two rounds, then carded a 1-under 71 on Tuesday for a three-round total of 234 to win the title by three strokes over IU East’s Jo Wisecup. Those two separated themselves from the pack, with a two-player tie for third another 12 shots behind Wisecup.
It was Jones’ 12th win of her career and with it, she takes a spot in the NAIA national tournament on May 24-27 in Oklahoma City. She’s the first IUK golfer, male or female, to qualify for an NAIA national.
Also for IUK, Sarah Williams was 12th (256), Gracie Tucker tied for 21st (272) and Olivia Waymouth was 32nd (299).
IUK shot 1,061 as a team to take fifth in the eight-team tourney, which closed the Cougars’ spring team schedule. IU East won the team title with a score of 992, just two shots ahead of Midway.
