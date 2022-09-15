The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team beat Bluffton (Ohio) University 4-0 Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Cougars capped non-conference play with a 4-1-2 record.
Keely Hoopingarner recorded two goals and an assist to lead IUK. She upped her season totals to 10 goals and two assists.
Kaiya Bogers had a goal and an assist and Morgan Scruggs scored on a header with Kelsi Hoot assisting. Bogers has a team-high five assists and Hoot has three.
The Cougars’ defense stifled Bluffton throughout. Goalkeeper Alicia Burns needed just two saves for the clean sheet.
IUK begins River States Conference play next Thursday when IU East visits for a 7 p.m. contest.
