The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team scored three times in the second half to break the game open after a scoreless first half and down IU East 3-0 Thursday in their River States Conference opener at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Keely Hoopingarner got the Cougars on the board in the 52nd minute on a feed by Broke Gill. The Cougars then iced the game with a pair of goals two minutes apart. Hoopingarner scored in the 78th minute off an Andi Williams feed, and Ashlyn Morefield scored in the 80th minute. Hoopingarner has a dozen goals on the season.
IUK goalie Kailee Moore had five saves in the shutout.
The Cougars (5-1-2) return to RSC action on Saturday at Brescia University.
