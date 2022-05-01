The IU Kokomo men’s and women’s teams combined for 14 all-conference performances in the River States Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The two-day meet at University of Rio Grande (Ohio) concluded Saturday.
The top three finishers in each event and relay earned All-RSC honors.
For the IUK men, Luis Saldana was runner-up in the 5,000-meter run (15:35.54) and third in the 10,000 (34.32.37); Nolan Talley took second in the 400 hurdles (:57.62); Drew Caldwell took third in the 800 (1:58.84); Bryce Jennings was third in the 1,500 (4:12.12); Caleb Vogl was third in the steeplechase (10:20.50); and Caleb Johnson was third in shot put (13.51 meters). In addition, IUK’s 4x400 relay team was second and its 4x800 team was third.
Saldana was voted the the men’s Newcomer of the Year after the meet.
In the women’s meet, IUK had three winners among its all-conference performers — Shalihn Compton in discus (38.13 meters), Emma Byrum in javelin (34.60 meters) and Lanie Pocock in the 5,000-meter race walk (31:12.20). In addition, Compton was third in shot put (11.14 meters) and Casey Lechner was third in the 1,500 run (5:06.09).
Point Park swept the team titles. IUK’s men finished third in the 12-team standings and the Cougar women finished fifth.
IUK’s representatives on the Champions of Character teams were Lechner for the women and Cyrus Felger for the men.
IUK baseball
Point Park beat IU Kokomo 7-5 Saturday at Municipal Stadium in a regular-season finale. With the win, Point Park took second place in the RSC and IUK settled for third.
Dylan Steele went 2 for 4 with two RBI for IUK. Pat Mills and Jared Heard drove in a run apiece.
The conference tournament is this week at Chillicothe, Ohio. IUK (26-19, 16-7) is matched against Midway (17-29, 13-10) in Thursday’s opening round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.