Culver Academies basketball star Trey Galloway on Friday announced his verbal commitment to Indiana with a post on Instagram.
The 6-foot-5 guard, who is a 2020 Mr. Basketball candidate, picked the Hoosiers over Purdue, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Butler and other offers.
As a junior, Galloway averaged 16.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in leading the Eagles to a 24-4 record and Class 3A state runner-up finish. They fell one win short of repeating as Class 3A champs.
Culver Academies will play in Class 4A for the next two seasons under the IHSAA's success factor.
• Purdue commit Jaden Ivey announced Sunday night that he will spent his senior season at La Lumiere, a prep school in LaPorte.
Ivey played at Mishawaka Marian through his junior season. With Ivey, Marian looked like a possible Class 3A contender and Ivey was considered a 2020 Mr. Basketball candidate. He will not be eligible for the award or Indiana All-Star consideration at La Lumiere.
