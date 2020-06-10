IU Kokomo baseball coach Matt Howard experiences the strangeness of a silent Kokomo Municipal Stadium nearly every day.
“I actually go work out at the stadium every day, or a lot of days,” he said. “It’s definitely strange. Any time I go there and am by myself it’s weird. Whenever I’m there, I’m thinking about baseball and thinking about my guys and thinking about what we’re going to do when we get started
“Being at the field energizes me. Even though we can’t play now, being at the field is peaceful. It’s my favorite place in the world I’d say.”
The Cougars got 22 games of a planned 55-game season in before the NAIA shut down spring sports in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Since then, Kokomo Municipal Stadium has been largely quiet.
The baseball season is on pause at nearly all levels around the country. It’s been a difficult time for the IUK players who missed a spring season and have had to adjust to online learning and working out on their own.
Without question, 2020 has thrown a lot of difficult challenges at athletes, Americans, and people around the world first with the pandemic, and currently social justice protests throughout the country. Sports are often a refuge from our daily responsibilities and struggles. This spring the outside world took that refuge away. Players went home and challenges were magnified.
Howard would prefer to be able to talk to players in person but has adjusted.
“I try to call as many of my guys as I can individually and have conversations with them; talk to them about life,” he said.
Howard said that when you lose the thing that you’re so focused on, in this case baseball, “some of the guys get lost. They lose track of the focus and direction of their life.” So they can talk with him about life, and also get some direction about what they’re doing as baseball players to get ready for the fall practice season, and the 2021 competitive season.
“This is a great time to get stronger, to get faster, it’s a great time to work on whatever their deficiency is,” Howard said. “If they wanted to get their arm better they can work on that, if they want to clean up their swing they can work on that. Whatever you need to do to make the team better, that’s what you work on.”
With the 2020 season coming to an early halt, Howard said the team has a sense of “unfinished business.” The Cougars were 12-10 overall and 6-1 in River States Conference play when the season was stopped in mid-March. IUK had three seniors on the roster and two of them, Austin Weiler and Renton Poole, are coming back after the NAIA gave spring seniors another shot at a senior campaign.
The current plan is for the baseball fall practice season to begin as previously scheduled.
“We’ve been told that as of right now we should plan to start as normal, with some restrictions we don’t know about yet,” Howard said. “The goal for us is to hit the ground running when school begins and follow the guidelines given to us to stay safe and healthy.”
Right now, most players are working out on their own.
“Now that the semester is over we just sent them our weight program, we’ve got a couple guys in a league out in Westfield, and everyone else is throwing, hitting as much as they possibly can getting their work in any way they can,” Howard said.
Without baseball for months and away from campus, Howard has emphasized that this is a time for personal growth.
“I think this is an interesting time,” he said. “I was talking to the guys about not finding your identity in baseball and I think this was a good chance for them to see that as real, for them to find other ways to occupy their time, find other interests. This is probably the first spring they haven’t been playing baseball in the last 20 years of their life.”
Howard broadened his own identity within the last year, becoming a reserve sherrif’s deputy in Tipton County. Since October of 2019 he’s worked that as a secondary job when his baseball schedule allows, filling in when other deputies are sick, injured or when there are gaps in the schedule.
That gave him a broad perspective over the last two weeks which have seen protests across the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, who died in police custody on May 25. Howard put his thoughts into an essay and posted it to the IUK baseball Twitter page on Saturday.
“Being an African-American male and being a leader of men and being a part-time deputy, reserve deputy, I think I have a unique perspective,” Howard said. “Everything that’s happened allowed me to get into a place emotionally I don’t always get to.
“It was a perspective that not a lot of people could understand or would understand or would have been through. I think that’s pretty much what this time is for our country is people being able to understand shoes they don’t walk in.”
He sees this time as a period of awakening to the perspectives of other people.
“I think it’s great that everyone seems to be very open to listening and learning,” Howard said. “I believe the nation is divided at the moment, but I think this is going to be one of those points in history where we say this changed the world, this changed how we interact with people. I think this is going to be a point in history that we all remember for the negatives that happened, but the positives of how it changed our world actually.
“That’s an optimistic way of looking at it, but I think that’s the only way you can look at this moment.”
