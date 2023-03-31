MIDWAY, Ky – Midway University swept the IU Kokomo baseball team in a River States Conference doubleheader Thursday. Midway won the opener 3-1 and the closer 10-7.
In the opener, Noah Hurlock got the Cougars on the board first with an RBI single in the top of the first inning, but IUK’s offense was silent after that. Lucas Letsinger started and took the loss. He threw six innings with three runs (two earned), three hits, three walks and six strikeouts.
The second game was a back-and-forth affair with IUK going up 6-3 through three innings before Midway scored six in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good. Nolan Bowser was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run for the Cougars, and Riley Garczynski was 2 for 5 with two runs.
IUK is now 16-13 overall and 7-6 in the RSC. The series, originally scheduled for today and Saturday, was moved to Thursday and Monday, with a single game now set for Monday at Midway.
