BLUEFIELD, Va. — The IU Kokomo baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader Sunday to start a three-game series at West Virginia Tech. WVT won the nine-inning opening game 8-6, and the seven-inning closer 2-0.
Riley Carczynski and Noah Hurlock led IUK in the opener. Garczynski went 2 for 5 with three runs batted in and a run. Hurlock went 3 for 5 with a double, homer and two RBIs. Dylan Steele was 2 for 4, Pat Mills hit a homer, and Thomas Obergfell doubled and scored twice. Starter Owen Callaghan threw seven innings and took the loss.
In the closing game, Tech pitcher Logan McClure limited IUK to just two hits. Cougar starter Ben Harris took the loss. Obergfell and Garczynski had IUK’s hits.
The River States Conference series concludes today with IUK (20-14, 10-3 RSC) visiting WVT (8-29, 6-11 RSC) for a single game at 11 a.m.
