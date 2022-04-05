FORT WAYNE — Indiana Tech beat IU Kokomo 6-5 in an extra inning in the opener of a scheduled doubleheader Tuesday. The second game was called in the third inning because of heavy rain.
Tied 5-5 after the scheduled seven innings, Tech pushed across an unearned run in the eighth for a walk-off win.
Thomas Obergfell went 3 for 4 for IUK, Jared Heard was 2 for 4 and Patrick Mills drove in two runs with his 10th homer of the season.
The Cougars (20-12) visit WVU Tech on Friday and Saturday.
• The River States Conference on Monday named IUK’s Mills its Player of the Week for March 28-April 3.
The former Western standout was 9 for 17 (.529) over five games, including 5 for 7 with a double, two homers and five RBI in a doubleheader sweep of Lawrence Tech. He started off an RSC series vs. Midway with a 3-for-4 performance with three runs and two RBI.
