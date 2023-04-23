PITTSBURGH — The IU Kokomo baseball team fell 6-2 in Sunday’s series finale at Point Park to fall to 14-10 in the River States Conference and 24-19 overall.
The Cougars managed just four hits. Luke Barnes went 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Ben Harris took the loss. He started and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts and three walks.
With one RSC series left to play this season, IUK is in tie for fourth in the conference standings with Rio Grande. The Cougars will close out the regular season Friday and Saturday at home as they host the RedStorm for a three-game set.
