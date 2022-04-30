The IU Kokomo baseball team split a series-opening doubleheader with Point Park Friday in River States Conference play at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The series pits two of the top three teams in the RSC standings with Point Park second and IUK third.
The Cougars won the opener 8-5. Jared Heard went 3 for 5 with a two-run double. Pat Mills also went 3 for 5 with two doubles, and Jack Leverenz had an RBI double. Starting pitcher Owen Callaghan (7-4) got the win, throwing 5 1/3 innings with one run (earned) on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Ryan Beck got his fifth save by getting the last four outs without a hit or a walk.
Point Park won the seven-inning closer 5-4. IUK led 4-2 after five innings but Point Park scored three runs in the top of the sixth to turn the game. Riley Garczynski led IUK at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double. Cougar reliever Beck took the loss.
The Cougars (26-18, 16-6 RSC) and Pioneers (33-12, 17-6 RSC) return to KMS today at 5 p.m. for a single game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.