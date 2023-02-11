CLEVELAND, Ga. — Indiana University Kokomo’s baseball team went 1-1 against Truett-McConnell in a doubleheader Friday.
In the opener, IUK blanked TMU 7-0 in seven innings. Starting pitcher Ben Harris earned the win with six sharp innings. The former Northwestern Tiger standout held TMU to four hits, struck out one and walked one. Brandon Bultemeier pitched the seventh to cap the shutout.
Tucker Platt had a big game at the plate for the Cougars, going 2 for 3 with a home run. He drove in three runs and scored three runs. Jack Leverenz was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Dylan Steele was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
TMU took a 13-2 win in the second game. Riley Garczynski belted a home run for the Cougars, Will Richter went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Platt was 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and a run.
IUK (4-1) and LMU are scheduled to play another doubleheader today.
