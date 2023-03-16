The IU Kokomo baseball team swept a River States Conference doubleheader against Alice Lloyd College on Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Cougars won the opener 17-5 and the closer 11-0.
In the opener, Tucker Platt went 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBI, Jarod Gillespie finished 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs, Nolan Bowser went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs and Dylan Steele was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and two runs.
IUK starter Lucas Letsinger (4-2) threw six innings for the win, allowing two hits, two runs (none earned) and a walk while striking out nine.
In the closer, IUK’s Mason Whiteley (2-2) threw all seven innings for the win. He allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out eight. Bowser finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Hayden Davis went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
The Cougars (14-9, 6-2 RSC) host Alice Lloyd in a single game at 1 p.m. Friday at KMS.
