EMERSON, Ga. — IU Kokomo’s baseball team is 1-0 after beating Point University (Georgia) 14-2 in eight innings Friday to open the season.
Nolan Bowser led the Cougars’ 13-hit attack, going 4 for 5 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Riley Garczynski was 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs, Tucker Platt was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run and Dylan Steele drove in three runs.
Former Northwestern High School standout Ben Harris earned the win. He started and pitched four innings. He allowed four hits and one run, struck out four and walked one. Connor Hurt pitched the final four innings. He allowed one hit and one run, struck out four and walked none.
IUK is scheduled to play Cumberland University (Tennessee) and St. Andrews University (North Carolina) Saturday to conclude its Georgia visit.
