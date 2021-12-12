BSU rolls past IUK in men’s basketball
Tyler Cochran had 19 points as Ball State routed NAIA school Indiana University Kokomo 85-58 in a men’s basketball game Sunday at Muncie.
Miryne Thomas scored 13 points for Ball State (4-5), Luke Bumbalough had 12 points and five assists and Payton Sparks had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Trequan Spivey had 21 points for the Cougars. Darian Porch added 10 points. Zach Rinehart had eight rebounds.
Ball State considered it a game toward its record. IUK considered it an exhibition game.
• IUK beat IU Southeast 80-70 in a River States Conference game Saturday at New Albany.
Spivey led the Cougars with 28 points and seven rebounds. Hunter Jackson (13 points), Noah Harris (11) and Rinehart (10) all scored in double figures as well. The Cougars improved to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the RSC.
IUK women prevail at IU Southeast
NEW ALBANY — IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team took control with a fast start and went on to beat IU Southeast 87-62 in a River States Conference game Saturday.
IUK led 29-10 after the first quarter and 47-22 at halftime.
Anya Friend led the Cougars (3-8, 2-5 RSC) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Vanessa Mullins scored 16 points, Sierra Peete had 13 points and seven rebounds and Tia Chambers dished six assists to go with six points and six boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.