OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – The IU Kokomo basketball teams swept a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Brescia on Saturday.
The Cougar women beat Brescia 77-58. The NAIA D-II 12th-ranked Cougar men beat Brescia 73-59.
In the women’s game, Tia Chambers again led the Cougars with 21 points. Sierra Peete scored 16 and Vanessa Mullins added 15.
IUK led 18-5 after a quarter and 38-17 at halftime.
“Our ladies put on a clinic in the first half and it was a great sight to see,” IUK coach Colie Shelwick said in a report on the IUK website. “This was probably the best I have seen Sierra manage the game and be a scoring point guard. Vanessa is coming into her potential with an undeniable performance and Tia is beginning to adjust to other teams’ game plans against her and has put together two solid performances.”
The IUK women are now 10-8 overall and 2-4 in the River States Conference ahead of Tuesday’s men’s-women’s doubleheader against IU East at Cougar Gym.
The IUK men improved to 17-3 overall and 6-0 in the RSC. Further information on the men’s game was not yet available Saturday night.
