The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team edged IU Northwest 77-74 Tuesday night at Gary for its fifth straight win.
Darian Porch led the Cougars (10-3) with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds. Hunter White had a nice line of 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. Xavier Hines contributed 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. Ty Wills added 10 points.
The Cougars are next in action on Dec. 28 in the Oakland City Classic. IUK is matched against Lawrence Tech (Michigan) on Dec. 28 and Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) on Dec. 30.
• In women’s basketball Tuesday, Grace College beat IUK 71-43 at Winona Lake. Anya Friend led IUK (1-12) with 12 points and Anna Kiser had seven points and five rebounds.
