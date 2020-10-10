The IU Kokomo women’s tennis team won for the first time this season when the Cougars beat Bethel University 6-1 to close out the Cougars’ home schedule at Foster Park.
IUK picked up five wins in singles play as Casey Clark won 6-0, 6-0, Brianne Abrahamson won 6-4, 4-6, 10-4, Reece Johnson won 3-6, 6-4, 10-6, Kelsey Kohlmorgen won 6-2, 6-2, and Larissa O’Rourke won 6-0, 6-3. The Cougars won two of three doubles matches to take the doubles point. IUK doubles winners were the tandem of Gabrielle Orlando and Kohlmorgen (6-3), and Johnson and Clark (7-5).
• The IUK men’s cross country team took fourth out of nine schools in the Fast Cats Invitational at Owensboro, Kentucky. The Cougars posted a score of 112 with a time of 2:23:52.
Luis Saldana led the Cougars, taking 13th in 27:40, followed by Dereck Vogel (21st, 28:46), Hugo Hernandez Cuatecatl (26th, 28:47), Bryce Jennings (34th, 29:24) and Kale Kottkamp (35th, 29:35).
• IUK’s women’s cross country team took eighth out of 11 schools in the Fast Cats Invitational at Owensboro, Kentucky, amassing a score of 193 in a time of 1:47:52.
Casey Lechner led the Cougars in (24th, 20:46), followed by Hannah Lushin (40th, 21:25), Olivia Lushin (49th, 21:52), Kaylan Howard (50th, 21:54), and Audrey Benefiel (51st, 21:55).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.