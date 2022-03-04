The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team drew a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Dordt University (Iowa) in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on March 11 in the Duer Quadrant.
The tourney draw was revealed on Thursday. IUK and Dordt were drawn into a four-team pod at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The other opening-round game in the pod features No. 1 seed William Penn vs. No. 16 seed Bellevue (Nebraska).
The Cougars (28-3) finished the regular season ranked No. 22. They face a Dordt squad which heads to the tourney with a 20-10 record and finished tied for fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 12-8 league mark. IUK and Dordt square off at 4 p.m. Kokomo time. The March 11 winners play the next day for a berth in the Sweet 16.
West Virginia Tech, which fell to IUK in the River States Conference title game, drew a 12 seed in the same quadrant. Elsewhere, Indiana Wesleyan is the No. 2 seed of the Cramer Quadrant and hosts a four-team pod.
