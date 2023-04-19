FLORENCE – With three Cougars finishing in the top 10 individually, IU Kokomo’s men’s golf team closed the River States Conference Championship with its best round Tuesday and finished second in the 11-team tournament.
Midway won the title with a three-round score of 918. IUK shot rounds of 320, 323 and 303 to finish at 946, nine shots ahead of Oakland City.
Corbin Robison, Drew Wagner and Harley Hugh each earned all-RSC honors with top-10 finishes. Robison tied for eighth with a three-round total of 235 (plus 22), while Wagner and Pugh both tied for ninth at 236. Hayden Williamson tied for 13th at 239. And Daniel Kasten was 36th with a 255.
Next for IUK is the Saint Francis Invitational, starting Monday at Brookwood G.C. in Fort Wayne.
