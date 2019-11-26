WILMORE, Ky. — IU Kokomo’s basketball teams visited Asbury University on Tuesday for their River States Conference openers.
In the men’s game, Desean Hampton scored 26 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead NAIA Division II No. 10-ranked IUK to an 87-77 win. Hampton made 11 of 15 shots from the field.
Allante Harper backed Hampton with 15 points andd Antoyne Jackson had 13 points.
In the women’s game, Asbury beat IUK 98-71. Tia Chambers led the Cougars with 25 points and nine rebounds. She made 11 of 16 shots from the field. Sierra Peete had 12 points and four assists.
