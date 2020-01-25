The IU Kokomo women’s and men’s basketball teams won both games of a doubleheader against Ohio Christian Saturday in Cougar Gym. The IUK women’s squad started with an 89-76 victory, and the NAIA Division II No. 12-ranked IUK men followed with an 86-72 victory.
In the women’s opener, IUK trailed 66-63 after three quarters but outscored OCU 26-10 over the final frame. Tia chambers had a huge game, leading the Cougars with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Ally Davis scored 16 points, Vanessa Mullins 15, Q. Merriweather 13 and Sierra Peete 11. Peete added six assists.
“I was very proud of our effort,” IUK coach Colie Shelwick said. “This team is playing hard for me and each other, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day, win or lose.”
The IUK women improved to 11-9, 3-5 in the River States Conference.
In the men’s game, IUK (18-1, 7-1 RSC) established a 42-33 lead at halftime and outscored OCU 44-39 after the break.
Akil McClain led IUK with a game-high 29 points and Allante Harper led the bench production, subbing in for 20 points. Ditwan Gary scored a dozen and Desean Hampton 10. McClain had a team-best eight boards. Gary dished out a game-high nine assists.
The Cougar men and women are back in action Thursday with an RSC doubleheader at Rio Grande.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.