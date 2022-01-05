The IUK women’s and men’s basketball teams swept River States Conference foe Ohio Christian Wednesday at the IUK Student Activities and Events Center.
The Cougar women got the doubleheader started with a 69-58 victory over Ohio Christian. The Cougars led 32-16 at halftime and withstood Ohio Christian’s third-quarter push to hold a 44-39 lead after three quarters.
Sierra Peete led the Cougars with 22 points and played a game-high 39 minutes. Tia Chambers had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Anya Friend had 10 points, Ana Kiser eight and those two combined for nine assists. Vanessa Mullins added seven boards. The Cougars hit 18 of 21 freebies.
In the nightcap, the Cougar men built a 44-30 lead at halftime, then held off OCU’s second-half challenge for a 78-73 IUK victory with a balanced effort. Eleven Cougars scored.
Desean Hampton led IUK’s efforts with 15 points and nine rebounds. Allante Harper added 13 points. Xavier Hines and Trequan Spivey each scored nine, Noah Harris eight, and six more Cougars combined for 24 points. Spivey dished nine assists as IUK had assists on 23 of its 33 buckets.
The IUK women (5-9, 2-5 RSC) and men (16-3, 6-1 RSC) play at league foe Saint Mary-of-the-Woods on Tuesday.
