GARY — IU Kokomo owned a 17-point lead in the second half against IU Northwest, but the RedHawks battled back to beat IUK 70-68 in a non-conference game Thursday night at the Savannah Center.
IUK led 48-34 at halftime and 62-45 midway through the second half. From there, IU Northwest outscored IUK 25-6 over the final 10:01 to surge to the win.
Trequan Spivey led IUK with 22 points. Hunter White had 12 points, Hunter Jackson had eight points and Desean Hampton had six points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Hampton reached 1,000 career points when he scored on a layup in the first half.
The Cougars (13-3) visit Lincoln College in Lincoln, Illinois, on Tuesday.
