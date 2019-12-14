Trequan Spivey and Desean Hampton led the way as NAIA Division II No. 13-ranked IU Kokomo beat Alice Lloyd College 103-95 in a River States Conference men’s basketball game Saturday in Cougar Gym.
Spivey scored 30 points on red-hot shooting and dished five assists and Hampton had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Spivey drilled all five of his 3-point attempts and was 8 for 10 from the field overall. He made all nine of his free throw attempts.
Also for the Cougars (11-2 overall, 3-0 RSC) Billie Webster had 14 points, Bryce Hudson had 13 points and nine rebounds and Ditwan Gary had 12 points and four assists.
• In the women’s game, IUK beat Alice Lloyd 83-80. Sierra Peete led the Cougars (7-5, 1-2 RSC) with 19 points, Q. Merriweather had 14 points and Tia Chambers had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.
