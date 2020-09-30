FLORENCE — Midway (Ky.) University held off Indiana University East to win the River States Conference Men’s Golf Fall Preview by three shots after Tuesday’s final round. IU Kokomo finished fourth.
The 36-hole tournament was held Monday-Tuesday at Belterra Golf Club. All 12 RSC teams were in attendance at the preview event for the conference championship at the same course in the spring.
Midway shot a team score of 293 in the final round, the same score it shot in the first round. The Eagles edged IU East, which opened with a 295 and then followed that up with a 294.
Asbury (Ky.) University took third place with rounds of 298 and 299. IUK was fourth after shooting 295-305.
Harley Pugh led IUK with a 36-hole total of 150 (77-73). He tied for 12th overall. Jack Barnes (73-78, 151) and Corbin Robison (75-76, 151) both tied for 14th, Nate Slack (74-78, 152) tied for 17th and Sam Seagrave (73-83, 156) tied for 25th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.