MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The IU Kokomo men’s golf squad wrapped up play in the 19-team Memphis Shootout Tuesday, finishing 10th with a three-round total of 933. Dalton State won the event with a plus-18 858 at TPC Southwind.
Sam Seagrave led the Cougars, tying for 12th out of 98 players with rounds of 71, 77 and 73 for a 221. Riley Tomlinson tied for 31st (232), Cam Weddell tied for 42nd (235), Nate Slack tied for 79th (248), Johnathan Easter tied for 92nd (258) and Brayton Hattabaugh was 95th (260).
IUK next plays in the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders Kickoff in Columbia, Kentucky, on Monday.
