KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Concordia of Nebraska beat IU Kokomo 75-65 Friday night in the Sweet 16 round of the NAIA men’s basketball championships.
Concordia stifled the Cougars’ offense. IUK hit just 24 of 61 shots (39%) and connected on just 2 of 14 3-pointers (14%). Concordia got out to a 37-31 lead at halftime and outscored IUK 38-34 in the second half.
Northwestern High School product Tayson Parker led IUK’s offense with 16 points. Trequan Spivey scored 14 points, Desean Hampton 13, Allante Harper seven and Hunter White six. Parker grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Harper had four steals. The Cougars weren’t able to take advantage of a plus-12 difference in turnovers, forcing 20 errors by Concordia while committing just eight.
Concordia feasted at the line, hitting 22 of 26 free throws (85%) while IUK hit just 15 of 28 (54%). The Nebraska school also dominated the glass, collecting 45 rebounds to IUK’s 29.
The Cougars finish their season with a 31-4 record, setting a program record for wins. Concordia advances with a 28-6 mark.
